Young Thug is coming under fire after misgendering Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Zaya.

Thug, who once graced his album cover in a purple ball gown, took to Twitter to call out Dwayne Wade’s daughter.

“All I wanna say to [Wade’s] son is: ‘GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES,'” he tweeted. “But hey, live your true self.”

Fans immediately called for Thug to delete the tweet while others saw the post as transphobic and misogynistic.