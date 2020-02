James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be a couple of sharp-dressed men in next month’s GQ magazine

The Rockets teammates will appear on the cover of the March issue and discuss their fashion habits in an interview with writer Mark Anthony Green.

In the issue, Harden admits to spending more than half a million a year on clothes – with Westbrook close behind at “$300K to $350K”.

Check out cover below:

