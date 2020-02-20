Happy Birthday Riri: Rihanna Named Wealthiest Female Musician By Forbes

Today, February 20th is now officially national Rihanna day because it’s her Birthday! The ANTI singer is turning 32 years young. Yes, I said young because Riri does NOT age!

Rihanna is also, bringing in some serious cash. She was named the wealthiest female musician by Forbes magazine. Rihanna has amassed a $600 million fortune off the strength of her music, beauty and fashion endeavors. Behind Rihanna are Madonna with $570 million, Celine Dion with $450 million and Beyonce with $400 million. That is great company to be mentioned around for anything! Riri has been killing it in the fashion world, but has been neglecting us in the music department. SMH, we love you Riri but give us another anthem to bop to! Maybe even another album, but well take whatever you give us.