Pop Smoke Showed His Home Address On Instagram Hours Before Death

Now that we are starting to get more developing news about the untimely death of Pop Smoke. It has became clear that he was a star in the making and their is absolutely no good reason for taking someones life away. The internet has been broken since the news came out this morning. Many different theories have been popping up for the reasoning of his death and how did the people that killed Big Woo know where he lived? Pop Smoke’s friend posted a picture and within the photo was Smoke’s address.

R.I.P Pop Smoke “Big Woo” July 20th 1999- February 19th 2020

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: