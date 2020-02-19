Local Legend ‘Philly Jesus’ Has Been Arrested For Trespassing

If your from Philly you either have seen or heard about Philly Jesus. The Philly legend’s real name is Michael Dennis Grant and has been walking around Philadelphia for YEARS spreading the word of God.

No matter what religion a Philly Jesus sighting is kinda exciting. I mean, why wouldn’t you wanna have a man walking around in a white robe spreading positive message to the people not brighten up your day? Well, I guess today might’ve been an off day for Philly Jesus. Dennis was found being escorted out of Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Church. Check out all the pictures & videos below.

#FREEPHILLYJESUS

Philly Jesus was asked to leave by police multiple times and was dragged out of the church. Now he’s sitting in handcuffs. Police said it’s a private event and he was trespassing. pic.twitter.com/j8ZEVbUys2 — Ellie (@EllieRushing) February 18, 2020

