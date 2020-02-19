Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’ Will Bring Out Your Inner Kid

Just like most things in history, Black folks have managed to turn something monotonous and dull into something creative and fun.
Along with honoring the achievements of great African Americans throughout history this month, February is also observed to celebrate #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. People dress up as their favorite character or cosplayer, all while letting their melanin drip — cause why not.
Each day of the month has a different theme:
Day 9 of #29daysofblackcosplay featuring @latooles in her stunning robe a la francaise. I adore historical costuming, and her work is just breathtaking! #cosplay #28DaysOfBlackCosplay #poccosplay #hiistoricalcosplay #historicalcostuming #gorgeous #beautiful #cosplayingwhileblack #cosplayisforeveryone #seamstress #robealafrancaise #Repost @latooles (@get_repost) ・・・ A full-length of the front. Somehow it ended up several inches too long after having been several inches too short and me adding to the hem. Sometimes dresses defy logic. #costumecollege #costumecollege2019 #blackreenactor
It’s an annual social media event that lasts throughout all 28 days of February, created by cosplayer Chaka Cumberbatch (also known as Princess Mentality) to highlight and celebrate the existence of black cosplayers. This is done by sharing photos of black cosplayers to social media and tagging them #28DaysOfBlackCosplay.” -Bell Of Souls
There’s still about 8 days left for you to find a costume. Hit the flip for some inspiration.
