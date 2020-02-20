SimxSantana & Pop Smoke Had A Song On The Way?

As we all recover from the tragic news of New York based rapper Pop Smokes untimely death. The R.I.P posts are beginning we are starting to see a bunch of love from all of Smokes peers. People such as Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Dave East etc.

Even celebrities that never met Pop Smoke but were admiring him from a distance like Ludacris. Philly’s own SimxSantana spoke up about his relationship with Pop Smoke. Santana also mentioned that him and Big Woo had a song on the way. We are not sure exactly who’s song it is but from what we learned from the post the song had Sim, Pop Smoke & even “Big Drip” artist Fivio Foriegn on it too.

Check out the post below.

