OK D Wade: Dwayne Wade Dropped Some Bars On Rick Ross New Song

No this was not any click bait, this really happened. NBA Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade has been known to hit a few clutch shots on the basketball court, but we never seen him hit the booth. On Rick Ross newest track ‘Season Ticket Holder’ Rozay invited Wade into his world. Random combo right?

Well, Rick Ross being a Miami native and Dwayne Wade playing the majority of his career for the Miami Heat it’s actually not that crazy of a thought of them linking up. D-Wade has been popping up on the news a lot lately due to his family but this is DIFFERENT! Check out the song below.

Also, keep your negative comments to yourself.. or just tweet it. That’s none of our business tho.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: