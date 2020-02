Tyla Yaweh up and coming artist stopped by Philly during his tour with Post Malone. Yaweh is from Orlando, Florida but shared with Hip Hop 103.9’s Cam Cooper that he moved to LA homeless. Sleeping on beaches just to pursue his dream of being a rapper. His come up story leaves one very inspired. During the conversation with Cam Cooper he also speak about Pop Smoke and how his death has effected him. Check out the full conversation below!

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: