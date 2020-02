Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making money moves in Palm Springs, California.

According to the LA Times, the couple has purchased land in the area for $6.3 million.

The plot is not far from Kris Jenner’s $12 million mansion and a piece of property Kylie Jenner bought last year.

Kim and Kanye already live in a sprawling property in Hidden Hills, California and own two ranches in Wyoming.