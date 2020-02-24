Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Trans Daughter Zaya’s Transition & References Lady Gaga

Cardi B is standing up against those who feel that Dwayne Wade’s 12-year-old trans daughter, Zaya, is “too young to understand her own gender identity.”

Cardi took to social media with a Lady Gaga reference, “People are born like that, like that Lady Gaga song: ‘I was born this way, that s**t is f**king real,” said Cardi.

She asked the question, “how old is too young?” Many like rapper Lil Boosie and Empire star, Serayah McNeill have spoked out saying that Zaya should “grow up” before making such a permanent decision about her gender.