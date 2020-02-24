Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Marsai Martin Collect Early Wins at NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Blue Ivy won her first award at the NAACP Image Awards dinner on Saturday night. (February 22)

Blue Ivy was featured on “Brown Skin Girl,” a song from The Lion King: The Gift. The song, which won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, featured Ivy along with her mother, Beyonce, WizKid and Saint JHN.

Beyonce’s Homecoming: The Live Album also won an award for Outstanding Album and Outstanding Variety (Series or Special), the singer also took home an NAACP award for Outstanding Female Artist.

Black-ish star, Marsai Martin, 15 also took home four awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her role in the 2019 film “Little,” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Youth for ABC’s “Black-ish.”