“Drako Back!”

This according to Soulja Boy’s post on Instagram. He returned to social media after being off for 8 months.

Soulja Boy used the time to clean up his inner circle and close some movie deals.

His manager said that Soulja Boy has been grinding for over 15 years without a break and that he used the time to mature. He said he even turned down paid shows as well.

Soulja is expected to make a return to the Breakfast Club.