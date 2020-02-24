Wendy’s Shades Burger King Over New Burger

One of the longest running social media questions has been, who runs the Twitter account for Wendy’s?

You are going to ask yourself that question again after this story.

Burger King is trying out a new product called French Fry Burger.

It is exactly how it sounds. No meat, and fries between two buns with mayo and ketchup.

Wendy’s wasted no time responding, when literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef.

Someone replied to Wendy’s saying, please tell me this is a joke.

Wendy’s response, their whole restaurant is.