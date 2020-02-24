Nicki Minaj Pregnant?

Nothing gets the internet talking like rubbing on one’s stomach.

Multiply that by two when the husband rubs on his famous wife’s stomach who happens to be named Nicki Minaj.

Nicki posted a video on her Instagram. Kenneth can be heard saying “Trinidad” which is where the couple is on their way to for the traditional Carnival festivities.

Nicki is looking into the camera while Kenneth is rubbing her stomach.

Of course the comment section of her Instagram went crazy with questions. Nicki responded to the pregnancy rumors with, I’m pregnant with so many ideas for his album.