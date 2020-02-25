Messy Alert: Draya Michele Exposes Ex For Letting His Friends Drive Her Car

You thought the petty wars was over? Sike! They just started. Draya Michele & Ex Fiance Orlando Scandrick started sending some shade to one another on social media. Draya and Orlando have recently split after being engaged for four year.

Former bench warmer for the Philadelphia Eagles Orlando Scandrick has been sending subliminal’s towards his Ex for awhile now. Michele decided to get her Twitter fingers going and tweeted some embarrassing information about Orlando and his posse saying “He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s gonna be wearing my watch (clown face),” in a post & deleted tweet.

Sheeeesh!

Know the difference. Never mad over a man. Just a lil but hurt over things I lost in the fire.

I’d never bring up nothing bout him and bitch cuz I don’t care bout that. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) February 22, 2020

