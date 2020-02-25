You Won’t Believe Who 6ix9ine’s Ghost Writer Was..

No way! 6ix9ine didn’t write his own lyrics?!
Hip Hop’s most mysterious story has turned another chapter. 6ix9ine’s friend/influencer DJ Akademiks allegedly has helped in 6ix9ine’s writing process for his last project ‘Dummy Boy’. Now, in the video we are not 100% sure if Akademiks is being serious or is he just trolling us like his friend Tekashi has done to us on many occasions. One thing that is clear, is Akademiks was given a plaque. Why did he get a plaque? Check out the full video below.
Related: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Miami Over “Stoopid”
Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: