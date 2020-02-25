Michael Jordan Cracks up Crowd at Kobe Bryant Memorial

Monday’s somber Kobe Bryant memorial was broken up by a moment of levity from an unlikely source: Michael Jordan.

Delivering a heartfelt tribute to Bryant as tears streamed down his face, the NBA legend briefly switched gears and said, “Now Kobe’s got me … I got to look at another crying meme for the next …” As Jordan’s voice trailed off, the capacity crowd at the Los Angeles Staples Center erupted into laughter and then cheers.

Jordan continued, “I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see that for the next three or four years. This is what Kobe Bryant does to me.”

The meme Jordan referred to features a crying Jordan delivering his 2009 Hall of Fame speech, which has become one of the Internet’s most popular over the past 11 years.