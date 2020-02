Beyonce gave a heartfelt performance of two of her hits at the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Queen Bey performed “XO” and “Halo” during the service at the Staples Center on Monday.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” Beyonce said after singing the first verse and started over. “I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love.”

Tickets sold from the event will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.