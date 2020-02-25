The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar Sued Over ‘Black Panther’ Song

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar are being sued by a band who claims that the music for their hit “Pray For Me” was stolen from them.

The New York band Yeasayer says the two took elements of their 2007 song “Sunrise” and changed it around for their song that was featured on the Black Panther soundtrack.

According to the band, Kendrick and Weeknd tried to alter the part that was copied to hide the copying of a part of their song where the group sang in a high register.

To rectify the issue, the group wants all profits and damages from “Pray For Me” and wants to stop any airplay or further sales of the song.