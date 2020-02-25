Police Boot Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti

Lil Uzi Vert has been riding around in his dope Bugatti everywhere except the studio (hence why he still hasn’t dropped Eternal Atake).

Today, Uzi parked his Bugatti an illegal zone and the police didn’t cut him any slack whatsoever. In the video you see a fan insisting the police officer to cut Uzi a break.

Aye, look at it in this way, maybe this means the release date for EA will be coming faster so Uzi can pay for the boot to come off his Bugatti! Probably not since Uzi is already filthy rich but a man can dream right? Oh one more thing, fun fact a tire replacement for a Bugatti is 32k. Crossed fingers the boot didn’t scratch the rims up.

The full video is found below.

