“You’ve never in the wrong place. Sometimes your’re in the right place looking at things the wrong way.”

Angie Ange dropped some gems today on the morning motivation during The Morning Hustle. Sometimes we complain about what we don’t have or where we are in our life, rather than understand the now and make something from it!

SEE ALSO: Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find Their Own Happiness’

SEE ALSO: Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Sent BHM Twitter Into A Frenzy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Morning Motivation: “Sometimes You’re in the Right Place Looking at Things The Wrong Way” [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: