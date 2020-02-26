Usher Previews ‘Confessions 3’ Track Addressing His Sickness

Related: Usher’s New Girlfriend And His Ex-Wife Were Friends!

Whew, Chile! It looks like Usher is spilling Tea on himself in his next upcoming album.

The 41-year-old Confessions singer was at a recent performance, where he gave the audience a sneak peek of an unreleased track from his highly anticipated, Confessions 3 album.

In the track, Usher details going through the woes of battling his sickness that took an unexpected toll on his life.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Ima be aight,” said the singer.

While Usher did not go into specifics about his illness, many are speculating that he may be talking about herpes.

As you may recall, the singer battled a series of lawsuits 2018 accusing Usher of giving them the sexually transmitted disease in which court docs confirmed that he paid one woman a settlement of $1.1 million.

There is no word on when Usher plans to drop the third installment to Confessions, the singer posted a picture in the studio with Jermaine Dupri with the caption, “C3.”

Check out the snippet of Usher performing his unreleased new single below.