After teasing a potential collaboration with Justin Timberlake, SZA has come through on her word and the song will be coming soon.

The song, which will be released on February 26, will be part of the new Trolls World Tour movie soundtrack.

The title of the song is “The Other Night” and a tease of the record is on JT’s Instagram page.

The song will be released to the masses at 11 am.