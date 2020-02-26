Toronto Raptors Superfan Drake Is Back Trolling the Milwaukee Bucks

Drake arrived at Scotiabank Arena with two WWE belts on Tuesday night. The Toronto Raptors superfan undoubtedly wanted to make sure the Milwaukee Bucks knew that his team “had belts too.”

The Milwaukee Bucks have been known to start each game with a wrestling routine and Drake, who is known to be a troll of the Bucks since his Raptors beat the Bucks in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019, decided to outdo Giannis Antetokounmpo, who brought a belt on the road trip to Washington and Toronto.

Of course, Drake, being the competitor and ultimate troll that he is, felt that two belts were better than one.