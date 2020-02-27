The Millennial Fashion Report: Male Bodysuits Are the New Spring Trend

It looks like it’s going to be a hot boy spring for all of the fellas out there!

That’s right ladies we won’t be the only ones bringing out the bodysuits when the warm weather drops.

Related: Trend Report: Puffer Pants Are Replacing The Puffer…

Online Shopping Retailer, Wish just released its new collection of menswear for the spring and, a lot of people are going crazy over its male bodysuits.

Listed as the Men’s turn-down collar Crotch Shirt Bodysuit Romper Pajamas, the bodysuit is a play on the classic polo and is available in black, blue, and red.

Since its release, the bodysuits have received a lot of mixed reactions online since the style originated from women’s fashion – with one person commenting, ” what’s wrong with just tucking your shirt in?”

Snoop Dogg even weighed in on the new style on Instagram saying, “Fucccc outta here with them nut huggers.”

In its description, Wish says the bodysuits are, “perfect for diaper lovers, age players, cos-players, AB role players, and adult babies.”

The new fashion trend comes in a variety of styles including dress shirts, graphic tees, and more.

Fellas, are you copping up on the new trend? Comment below.