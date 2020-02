Someone must have been feeling “froggy” to jump in Cardi B’s comments about her daughter, Kulture.

One person wrote that Kulture was “not the cutest” in a now deleted tweet.

Cardi B went 0 to 100 on the person who responded to her, it’s called an opinion.

Cardi responded, ok and this is a fact b- you is trash.

Then she proceeded to say that the follower is lucky she is a changed woman and went on to threaten their child.

Cardi has since deleted the tweet.