Jim Jones Debates A Veteran Claiming Rapping Is ‘Harder Than Fighting A War In Iraq’

Jim Jones Listening Party For 'Capo'

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Jim Jones and a veteran got into an interesting exchange on social media after the Dipset rapper claimed that “being a rapper is harder than fighting a war in Iraq.”

Jones’ comment didn’t sit well with an Iraq war vet who told Jones that “more Marines were lost in his unit in two months than rappers in the past three years.”

Jim disagreed saying that the Marine knew who his enemy was and wore a uniform that signaled who he was. He goes onto say that he has lost childhood friends and with his notoriety is unable to spot potential enemies. Jones says “we was a war from birth.”

What do you t

producer z , Zuliesuivie Ball

