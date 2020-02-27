Will Smith Returns To Miami…Sort Of

Will Smith with pay homage to Miami with a limited edition collection of his Bel-Air Athletics line.

The 24-piece set features unisex streetwear with the colors of some of Miami’s sports teams.

Oranges, greens, and teals are all over the collection.

Smith said, “Miami just agrees with me spiritually, vibrationally and emotionally. I just believe places have that for certain people and it’s an X-factor.” Of course, one of Smith’s biggest hits was Miami back in 1998. The collection is available on the Bel-Air Athletics website.