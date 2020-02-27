Nicki Minaj Apologizes for Husband’s Actions in Trinidad

Nicki Minaj and her husband were recently in Trinidad for the country’s annual event known as Carnival.

Carnival is always the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

It is a celebration of the islands culture through music and elaborate costumes.

Nicki, a native of the island, returned for the celebration. When one of the hottest artists of Carnival, Iwer George, reached over to touch her arm as a way to get her involved in his performance, Kenneth Petty pushed his arm away with a disapproving look.

Caribbean social media let Kenneth have it!

Nicki jumped on Instagram to issue an apology, he doesn’t understand anything about our culture. He’s always in security mode. Love my country to death. I should have told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life, not even Brooklyn.