Jadakiss stops by Hip Hop 103.9 to talk with Paris Nicole about his new album Ignatius.

Within the conversation he opens up about Pop Smoke’s untimely death & how he took down his song with Pusha T.

Kiss shared a story about how Pop Smoke was suppose to perform at his daughters birthday party.

Full conversation below!

