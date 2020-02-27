Radio One Exclusives
Philadelphia: Become A St. Jude Volunteer For March 5th

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020

St Jude children research hospital

At St Jude children research hospital no family ever receives a bill for treatment,travel,housing or food. This is all made possible by the generous donations of caring people. On Thursday March 5th 2020, Hip-Hop 103.9  will be hosting an all day Radiothon from 6am-7pm. We are looking for volunteers to help answer phones to collect donations that day. If you would  like to donate your time click here to become a volunteer. 

 

St. Jude Volunteer Link: https://volunteer.stjude.org/custom/515/#/opp_details/3018

