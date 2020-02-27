Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are Still Poppin’ Today

The ’90s and ’00s were arguably the best decades ever. Best style. Best hair. Best TV shows. Best movies. Finest Men. Baddest ladies. It was just a simpler time TBH.

Brandy and Beyonce showed us what a pop star really was, the lovely ladies of Living Single made us all want to live in New York City, and you couldn’t go to the movie theaters without seeing a Halle Berry or Sanaa Lathan film.

As they say, good Black don’t crack. And most of the ladies we stood for in the 90s/00s are still top our list of women we love in 2020. Now that’s badass! Whether they modeled, sang, danced or acted, the ladies of the platinum decade were a force to be reckoned with. Like Kyla Pratt for example.

The 33-year old actress gave us most of her childhood as she starred in everything from Love & Basketball and One On One. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to announced that her hit Disney show, Proud Family, is coming back with all new episodes on Disney Plus. She wrote:

Official Official !!!!!! The Proud Family is coming back!!!!! #LouderandProuder !!! All new episodes are coming soon to @Disneyplus !!!! So grateful and excited and happy the news is finally officially out so y’all can stop harassing me.

We’re too hype to see, er, hear the mom-of-two back on our TV’s. And we still stan Ms. Penny Proud. So since today is Thursday, our Throwback goes out to all of the incredible ladies of the ’90s-’00s that we love. Check out our list below.

kiyonnathewriter

