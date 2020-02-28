Lil Baby Drops Sophomore Album

Lil Baby’s debut in 2019 showed the world that he could hold his own against some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Not only did Lil Baby get nominated for a Grammy, but he also won Best New Artist at the BET Awards, topped the Billboard charts and now he’s releasing his sophomore album, “My Turn.”

“Even though some people feel like I’ve [already had] my time, this is going to show them how things will be when my turn really starts. I don’t even feel like I’m in my prime,” says Baby.

“My Turn” features 20 tracks, including “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” and “Catch the Sun,” and he collaborates with more of hip hop’s elite as Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Future, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna are all featured on the album.