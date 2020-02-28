Lil Baby Wants To Manage The Next Selena Gomez

Lil Baby says he wants to manage Selena Gomez and wants to own his own record label.

He says, ⁣ “I want to be on some boss ish,” he said. “I don’t care about my own music. I really want to own a label — like Def Jam, though.

Like Roc Nation. I’d rather go that way, where I manage a Selena Gomez and get 10 percent off of it. Where I’m not even on the scene no more.

That’s my mind-set. Boy, if I can pop two artists right now, I’m down to slow up on what I got going on, straight up.

Why wouldn’t I? I can make the same money and I don’t have to be catching all these planes.

