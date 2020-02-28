Lil Baby Wants To Manage The Next Selena Gomez

Lil Baby says he wants to manage Selena Gomez and wants to own his own record label.
He says, “I want to be on some boss ish,” he said. “I don’t care about my own music. I really want to own a label — like Def Jam, though.
Like Roc Nation. I’d rather go that way, where I manage a Selena Gomez and get 10 percent off of it. Where I’m not even on the scene no more.
That’s my mind-set. Boy, if I can pop two artists right now, I’m down to slow up on what I got going on, straight up.
Why wouldn’t I? I can make the same money and I don’t have to be catching all these planes.
