Kendall Jenner Wants To Be Beyoncé’s Personal Assistant

Kendall Jenner is rich and famous on her own but she wants to see how Queen Bey lives.

In a behind the scenes video for the Calvin Klein 2020 collection, Jenner said she would love to be Beyoncé’s personal assistant.

Jenner said she would want the job “Just ’cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast.”

Jenner also wants to know what Beyoncé watches on TV. She wants to ask, “‘Like do you watch Bachelor In Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends!'”