H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection

Grammy award winning singer, H.E.R. is partnering up with DIFF Charitable Eyewear to use her mysterious signature look to take over the accessories shades game.
In an interview she says, “I feel like shades are just the icing on the cake and they add that extra oomph to my outfit.
I like to pair clothes or accessories that wouldn’t usually go together.
I’m a sneaker girl, but I like to make comfort fancy.”
View this post on Instagram
#HERXDIFF is about to drop! For 48 hours only, enter for a chance to win the entire collection + autographed collector's case + vinyl. Just sign up for DIFF eyewear text alerts! Text HER to ‘557-21’ or follow link in bio. ✨ Follow @diffeyewear and @hermusicofficial ✨ Tag three friends who need to know! By joining via text, you agree to receive recurring automated marketing messages from DIFF at the cell number used to send the Join text. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Msg & data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Text STOP to withdraw consent at any time. View Terms (https://www.diffeyewear.com/pages/her-sweepstakes-rules) & Privacy (https://www.diffeyewear.com/pages/privacy-policy). Winner will be randomly selected before 2/28/20 at 11:59 PM PST.