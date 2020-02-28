H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection

Grammy award winning singer, H.E.R. is partnering up with DIFF Charitable Eyewear to use her mysterious signature look to take over the accessories shades game.

In an interview she says, “I feel like shades are just the icing on the cake and they add that extra oomph to my outfit.

I like to pair clothes or accessories that wouldn’t usually go together.

I’m a sneaker girl, but I like to make comfort fancy.”

