Just Blaze Reveals That Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up” Was Originally About Masturbation

Joe Budden has become one of the biggest voices in Hip-Hop’s culture by way of The Joe Budden Podcast and his Revolt show State Of The Culture.

But we’ll never forget his start in the rap game thanks to his 2003 hit Pump It Up– and during a recent episode of Sole Collector’s Full Size Run producer Just Blaze revealed that the track was originally about masturbation. Blaze said that the song had an entirely different meaning until Budden switched up a few of the lyrics.

“Did you know the original version of ‘Pump It Up’ was about masturbation?” Just Blaze told the hosts around the 2:16 mark. “You know how in the second verse he’s like, ‘My jump off doesn’t care if I go out so much. My jump off…’ Originally it was, ‘My hand doesn’t worry if I go out so much. My hand doesn’t worry about… My hand…’ That’s a fun fact.”

The record originally dropped in the spring of 2003 and because of the songs high energy and insanely catchy chorus it took off in popularity and was even featured on soundtracks for 2 Fast 2 Furious, Step It Up, and the Madden NFL 2004 video game.

Though the song was a hit, it wasn’t the true essence of who Joe Budden is. The New Jersey would eventually part ways with Def Jam and began to carve out his own path with a cult following thanks to his mixtape series, Mood Muzik. The series saw Budden steer clear of hits and instead rapped about the dark side of being a rapper, depression and mental health.

Relive Budden’s hit below.

