Hypebeast Alert: BAPE Announces New Capsule Collection Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’

While we still wait for Baby Yoda toys to hit the shelves, we are getting some drip from the BAPE in the form of t-shirts featuring popular characters from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.
The iconic streetwear brand announced a new capsule collection in collaboration with Lucasfilms that pays tribute to the hit Star Wars original show, The Mandalorian. The t-shirts will not only feature the brand’s famous mascot Baby Milo but The Child (Baby Yoda) and the series titular character and reluctant hero, The Mandalorian drawn in Bape’s popular style as well as Star Wars branding.
The collection which arrives on Saturday (Feb.29) consists of three T-shirts that all come in either black or white. They reportedly will cost $75 each, but on BAPE’s website, the price is listed at $115. We expect this collection to sell out rather quickly, so you better be on top of your game and hit up the select BAPE locations and BAPE.com to secure your t-shirt at a retail price.
View this post on Instagram
@starwars x A BATHING APE® collaboration, features BABY MILO® next to the Child and the Mandalorian™ from the hit Disney+ series, THE MANDALORIAN™. Printed on tees, these must-haves for STAR WARS and BAPE® fans will be available from Saturday, February 29th at selected A BATHING APE® locations and BAPE.COM WEB STORE. Please contact your local BAPE STORE® location for availability. #STARWARSxBAPE
This latest collection is part of a long line of collaborations the streetwear brand has released. Earlier this month, the company announced a capsule collection with Pusha T as well as Reggaeton star, J Balvin. Back in 2019, BAPE teamed up with Detroit rapper, Big Sean for his own capsule collection as well.
View this post on Instagram
Available on February 1st exclusively at BAPE STORE® MIAMI and release on us.bape.com on February 8th. The first 100 customers who purchase a collaboration item at the Miami store will be eligible to attend the J Balvin meet and greet. This will be a first come, first serve release. Store lineup will begin at 8 am EST and the store will be open at 9 am EST. Any customer that lineup before 8 am and/or do any overnight camping at the store will not be eligible to purchase ANY ITEM and will be asked to leave the vicinity. Customers who are eligible to meet J Balvin will receive a wristband that must be worn after receiving the wristband and will be asked to come back at a later time for the meet and greet. Customers with broken wristbands in any way will not be allowed to participate. @jbalvin @miamidesigndistrict @karizmavisuals #bape #jbalvin #miamidesigndistrict
Lil Wayne got in on the act and was the face of BAPE’s collaboration with UGG. It looks like BAPE is gearing to have a very busy 2020.
—
Photo: Patrick McMullan / Getty
Hypebeast Alert: BAPE Announces New Capsule Collection Featuring ‘The Mandalorian’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com