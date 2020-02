Hands down, Lil Boosie has to be one of the funniest public figures on social media.

Boosie was enjoying himself shopping at the mall where two fans who were clearly not big Hip Hop fans come up to him.

They paid respect to the OG..but the plot twist is they paid it to the wrong one.

Watch Boosie’s reaction to fans mistaking him for Soulja Boy.

