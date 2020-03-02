RIP Big Woo: 50 Cent Announces He Will Be Executive Producing Pop Smokes Album

The next Pop Smoke album will be executive produced by none other than one of the greatest to come out of New York, 50 Cent.

Fif has been an inspiration to Pop and has said it on record multiple times.

Big Woo was coming off the hype of his debut studio album ‘Meet The Woo 2‘ where a few weeks later he was killed during a visit to California.

50 Cent has acknowledged Pop to be next up in New York. Out of respect of Pop, 50 has already started recruiting people to be on the album such as Roddy Ricch & Drake.

Related: Pop Smoke’s Family Releases Statement On His Death

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: