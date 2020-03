Moneybagg Yo newest boo thang Ari Fletcher made a pop up at a club. The DJ of the club was getting too comfortable with Ari and started to get aggressive.

Grabbing Ari’s hand and telling her to turn around so he can check her out.

Was the DJ outta pocket or are we being too sensitive? Check the video below

