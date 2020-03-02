50 Cent Has Vowed to Executive Produce Late Rapper Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album

50 Cent has announced that he’ll be executive producing Pop Smoke’s full-length album. The up-and-coming rapper who was killed in his Hollywood Hills home was close to the G-Unit founder who saw himself in Pop.

50’s decision to executive produce Pop Smoke’s album has received the blessing from Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, who Pop Smoke was signed with.

Since the death of Pop Smoke, 50 has posted several Instagram pictures in his honor and recently said he was looking for Roddy Rich to be on the album.

