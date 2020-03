In case you missed it, Offset did some acting on Sunday night.

He had a role in the latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Many people congratulated Offset on the gig. His wife Cardi B posted on Instagram saying, “Sooo proud of you.” His co-star LL Cool J tweeted, “Proud of my lil brother making his dreams happen.”

Offset responded to LL’s tweet saying, “Thank you big bro for bringing me on the team. You’re a man of your word. This is a major highlight of my career.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: