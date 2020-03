Kylie Jenner made a big hair color change on February 14th. The cosmetic mogul took to Instagram to show off her soft brown highlighted hair color. The brown and blonde look was captioned by Kylie, “new vibe.”

Although Jenner has changed her hair color several times, her new look gets a thumbs up from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott who says that “Kylie is sexy…and totally pulls it off.”

