Heres How Megg Thee Stallion Caused Two Philly Girls To Chase A Guy Down After A Hit & Run

Megg The Stallion got these girls going to a whole different level with this hot girl ish!

Two girls from Philly were listening to the President of the Hot Girls newest song ‘B.I.T.C.H’ .

In the midst of them vibing out they felt the car move. When they look behind they realize someone hit the back of their car.

After that, the high speed chase began when the man continued to drive away after he hit the car. The phone came out, the rest was history.

Watch the full interview below

Related: 215 Day: Best Restaurants in Philly

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: