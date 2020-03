Ho-hum. Another week in 2020 and another week Roddy Ricch’s The Box is the number 1 song.

The track has been in the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 8 weeks.

Ricch finally released a video for the song. It has taken in well over 18 million views on YouTube since the visual dropped last week.

The song has also reached Double Platinum status.

