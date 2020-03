As concert season ramps up the “Living Legendz” tour is set to begin with a roster of hip-hop heavyweights.

T.I., Rick Ross, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, (on selet dates) Lil Boosie, Lil Kim and Yo Gotti are set to hit the stage starting on April 24th in Atlanta.

The tour will hit Greensboro, Houston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland and Chicago. More dates and locations are set to be announced. Tickets are currently on sale.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: