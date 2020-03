If you’re looking to make a move to Beverly Hills, Pharrell has put his $17 million home up for sale.

The 17,000-square-foot pad comes complete with an indoor and outdoor koi pond, tennis court, grotto, 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a 200-foot long driveway for those over-the-top house parties.

The sprawling estate has some celebrity history as well.

It was owned by Tyler Perry before Pharrell bought it from him.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: