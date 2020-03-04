Carl Crawford of 1501 Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Label Claims

Megan Thee Stallion this past Sunday went on Instagram live and said that her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment was preventing her from releasing new music upon her asking to renegotiate her contract.

As she talks in her live, she was unaware of certain terms and conditions that were listed in her contract until her Roc Nation Label management bought it to her attention.

As reported by E!News, Megan Thee Stallion aka Megan Pete, has now filed a lawsuit against 1501 and CEO, Carl Crawford, seeking the termination of her contract. She also filed for a restraining order against the company which has been granted by a district judge in Harris County, Texas.

In a new interview with Billboard, published yesterday, Crawford denies all of Pete’s allegations. “Nothing is true that she said,” he says, claiming to have spent $2 million on “building” Megan Thee Stallion. “The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

